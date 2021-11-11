Curtis ousts Holy Cross, advances to second round of LHSAA playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — John Curtis Christian defeated Holy Cross 54-14 to kick off opening-round playoff action at Joe Yenni Stadium in Metairie, La., on Thursday night.

The Crusaders tied the game at 7 on their first offensive possession thanks to a 35-yard run from tailback Eli Lafrance.

But quarterback Tylen Taylor and running back Pat LeBranch led the Patriots to a 33-7 halftime lead and Curtis never looked back.

The Patriots advance to the second round to play Catholic League rival, Jesuit, on Friday, Nov. 19.

