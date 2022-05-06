METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The rivalry on the diamond continues to be every bit as intense as the one on the gridiron as John Curtis and Rummel once again traded hits in the LHSAA Division I Quarterfinals at Mike Miley Stadium in Metairie, La., on Friday.

The Patriots came out on top, 4-2, thanks in large part to Rummel leaving 11 runners on base.

The Curtis head coach hopes his team has something left for the series finale.

“It’s gonna be tough,” Jeff Curtis told WGNO Sports after the game. “Gonna come down to who is physically and mentally toughest team tomorrow. Playing in the heat at 11 o’clock. I expect it to be another game just like this.”

Game 3 will be played Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mike Miley.

The winner goes to the state tournament in Hammond.

