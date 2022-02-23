WESTWEGO, La. — John Curtis defeated Scotlandville, 49-42 in the Division I Girl’s Basketball Semi-Finals at the Alario Center Wednesday afternoon.

The Patriots only shot 26 percent from the field in the win, but timely shots helped them come out on top in a tight game against the Hornets.

Curtis was 0/13 from 3-point land but did convert 21 of their 29 free throw attempts.

Terren Coffil led the Patriots with 15 points followed by Heaven Jordan with 12 and Ke’Sonja Nelson with 11.

Scotlandville’s Kameira McDonald led all scorers with 23 points.

Curtis has won five straight state championships, and the win tonight gives the Lady Patriots a chance at number six.

Here is head coach Temeka Johnson and players after tonight’s win.

Curtis will play McKinley for the Division I championship Friday night at the Alario Center.