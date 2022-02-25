NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Brother Martin goes on to a 13-3 victory over St. Martin’s in six innings at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium on Day 2 of the 2022 WGNO Baseball Classic on Friday, Feb. 25.

The Saints struck first when Johnny Morreale hit a bases-clearing double to give St. Martin’s a 3-0 lead with no outs in the top of the first.

But Brother Martin answered.

Colin Roussel with a sacrifice fly that scored Eli Booth to make it 3-1.

From there, the Crusaders would go on to score 12 unanswered to take the run-rule win.

Day 2 Results:

St. Aug 4, Chalmette 1

Riverside 0, Jesuit 17

Holy Cross 2, Hahnville 3

Teurlings Catholic 12, Newman 4

Lakeshore 0, Rummel 11