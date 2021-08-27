Crusaders, Green Wave victorious at South Tangi Jamboree Friday night

PONCHATOULA, La. — Highlights from tonight’s South Tangi Jamboree featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The jamboree featured Ponchatoula, Newman, De La Salle, and the Brother Martin Crusaders.

Brother Martin and De La Salle squared off in the first game of the night.

The main event featured the Ponchatoula Green Wave and the Newman Greenies:

Here is WGNO’s Richie Mills after the game:

Ponchatoula opens the regular season at home next Friday night against Walker.

Newman will host Lusher to open the 2021 football season.