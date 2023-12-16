NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevin Cross recorded a triple-double and scored 20 points shooting 9 for 10, distributed 11 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds and Tulane beat Southern 105-81.

It was Cross’ second straight triple-double. On Thursday he scored 25 points, passed out 12 assists, and collared 12 rebounds in Tulane’s 117-110 double-overtime win over Furman.

Cross also blocked four shots.

Jaylen Forbes led the Green Wave (8-2) in scoring with 28 points.

Kolby King added 22 points while shooting 9 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and also had eight rebounds.

Tai’Reon Joseph led the way for the Jaguars (4-7) with 23 points. Tidjiane Dioumassi added 14 points, four assists, and four steals for Southern.

Delang Muon also had 10 points.

Southern hosts Wiley on Tuesday.

Tulane next plays Friday against George Mason at home.