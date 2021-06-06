Crews, Labas propel LSU past Gonzaga in elimination game

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri watches his players practice before an NCAA college baseball game against Indiana, in Baton Rouge, La. The widely praised NCAA decision to extend the eligibility of spring sports athletes who had their seasons abruptly end because of the coronavirus pandemic creates headaches for baseball and softball coaches who have to manage rosters that could become unwieldy. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, Fle)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Crews had three hits, including an RBI double, stealing a base and scoring twice to spark LSU to a 9-4 victory over Gonzaga in an elimination game of the Eugene Regional.

AJ Labas (4-2) went eight innings in a start for the Tigers (36-23), yielding four runs on six hits and two walks.

Labas struck out eight, throwing 123 pitches.

The Bulldogs (34-19) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on RBI groundouts by Andrew Orzel and Grayson Sterling, but Tre’ Morgan had an RBI double, Gavin Dougas followed with a two-run triple and LSU scored four times in its half of the first and never looked back.