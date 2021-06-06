Crews, Labas propel LSU past Gonzaga in elimination game

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Crews had three hits, including an RBI double, stealing a base and scoring twice to spark LSU to a 9-4 victory over Gonzaga in an elimination game of the Eugene Regional.
AJ Labas (4-2) went eight innings in a start for the Tigers (36-23), yielding four runs on six hits and two walks.
Labas struck out eight, throwing 123 pitches.
The Bulldogs (34-19) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on RBI groundouts by Andrew Orzel and Grayson Sterling, but Tre’ Morgan had an RBI double, Gavin Dougas followed with a two-run triple and LSU scored four times in its half of the first and never looked back.