LAKE CHARLES, La. — No. 3 Crescent City falls to No. 2 Lincoln Preparatory School, 62-56 in overtime of the Division IV Select semi-finals at Burton Coliseum.

The Pios trailed the Panthers, 13-11 after the first quarter of play but picked up their intensity in the second to take a 26-21 lead into the half.

Freshman, Dwight Magee, was 3/5 from beyond the arc with 11 first-half points. Magee finished with a game-high 20 points.

The Panthers would start the second half on a 9-0 run to take the 30-21 lead in the 3rd quarter. They outscored the Pios 18-8 in the period.

Crescent City would find their footing in the 4th, with sophomore Isiah Stevens leading the comeback with 13 points. Stevens would foul out in later in the quarter.

His efforts helped pull the Pios into striking distance, allowing Dwight Magee to nail the three pointer that would send the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, Lincoln Prep would outscore Crescent City 14-8 to secure the semi-final win.

Crescent City finished the game with 25 turnovers.

Lincoln prep will play No. 1 Northwood-Lena for the Division IV Select state championship Saturday at noon.