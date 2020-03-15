Crescent City Boy’s Basketball wins the Division IV State Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE,La.- After 2 years of misfortune in state championship games, the Crescent City Boy's Basketball team has completed the mission.

#1 Crescent City matched up with #6 Calvary Baptist at Lee Magnet High School in Baton Rouge.

The Pioneers came out strong defensively and took a 30-25 lead into the half.

In the second half, they would lean on strong defense and transition points to ward off any chance of a Cavalier run.

The Pioneers defeated the Calvary Baptist Cavaliers Saturday night in the Division IV State Championship game, 60-49.

Crescent City's Kurt Labeaud was named Most Valuable Player.

Here is Coach Dumas and players after the game:

With select schools playing at home sites due to LHSAA bylaw changes and the recent Coronavirus pandemic, Saturday's game was relocated to Lee Magnet High School in Baton Rouge.

Despite the change of venue, Coach Dumas and his team captains say they are no strangers to adversity and that overcoming the last minute change was nothing new.

According to school officials, Lee High's basketball gym could safely hold 1,300 fans.

With precautions in place for Coronavirus concerns, only 35 select personnel were allowed in the gym to watch these two teams in action.