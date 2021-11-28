Cowboys going virtual prior to Saints game due to a rise in COVID-19 infections again

SEATTLE, WA – OCTOBER 12: A view of a Cowboy’s helmet prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 12, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are going virtual with meetings leading into Thursday’s game at New Orleans with COVID-19 infections on the rise again within the team.

Coach Mike McCarthy says right tackle Terence Steele is among the positive COVID-19 tests and won’t play against the Saints.

Offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith will miss their second consecutive games.

Three more members of the staff are also out. They are strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash, assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko and offensive assistant Scott Tolzien.