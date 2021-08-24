Covid strikes local jamborees

East Jefferson’s Ronald Green rushed 17 times for 178 yards and scored 3 touchdowns. He also intercepted a pass in a 36-26 victory.

Friday night’s jamboree, hosted by the East Jefferson Warriors at Joe Yenni Stadium has been canceled.

East Jeff head coach Frank Allelo said that he had three positive Covid tests, and more than 50 players contact traced. The Warriors have been in quarantine since Tuesday August 10th.

East Jefferson’s opponent in the jamboree was Kenner Discovery. Swamp Owls coach PJ Sprunk said that he had one positive test for Covid 19, but contact tracing would limit his team to “19 or 20” players.

Sprunk said he plans for his team to play its season opener next Friday against Riverdale at Muss Bertolino Stadium.

King was scheduled to play Haynes in the East Jeff Jamboree. King will now play in Shaw’s Eagle Athletic Facility Jamboree Friday night.

At 7:00 pm, Riverdale will play Shaw. After a 15 minute break, Shaw will play Haynes.