Covid casualty: Bama vs LSU

Saturday night’s Alabama vs LSU game at Tiger Stadium has been postponed due to Covid-19 on the LSU football team. Status of the game is unclear.

Several LSU players have tested positive. Others are shelved due to contact tracing and quarantine.

… SEC will make official announcement at 3 pm ..

Bama vs LSU postponed due to Covid, status of game moving forward unclear #wgnosports — Ed Daniels (@WGNOsports) November 10, 2020

NEWS | The Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee FB games of Nov. 14 are postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU and A&M FB programs. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 10, 2020

Here is a statement from LSU athletics Wednesday.

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium and Texas A&M’s contest at Tennessee on November 14 have been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the LSU and Texas A&M football programs, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

“Based on the number of student-athletes unavailable due to positive tests, contact tracing, and non-COVID injuries, we will not have the minimum number of scholarship players necessary to play on Saturday,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “We are disappointed there will be no football in Tiger Stadium this weekend, but we will always prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes. We will continue to follow the league’s protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play.”

It was announced Monday that the Auburn at Mississippi State game of November 14 has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mississippi State football program.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”

The Auburn at Mississippi State and Texas A&M at Tennessee games have been tentatively rescheduled for December 12. Because LSU has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include December 19 as a playing date.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

