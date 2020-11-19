Covid Cancellation: St Martin’s at West St John

Friday night’s St Martin’s vs West St John game at Dinvaut Stadium has been cancelled due to Covid issues on the St Martin’s football team.

Director of Athletics and head coach football coach Frank Gendusa said he learned of the issues Thursday night, and that he was dismayed that the game had to be shelved.

“We practiced all week,” said Gendusa. “This was my best team since we have been here. We believe we are ready to compete.”

Gendusa said he sent an email to St Martin’s parents, informing them of the school’s decision to cancel the game.

“Our number one concern is the health and safety of the St Martin’s and West St John communities,” said Gendusa.

“And, the last thing we want to do is hurt West St John. They have an excellent team that has a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs.”

“We just don’t have enough players to play the game,” said Gendusa.

Last week, St Martin’s game with Ecole was cancelled. West St John’s game with Country Day was also cancelled due to Covid issues at Country Day.