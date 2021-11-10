Country Day volleyball star Nia Washington signs with Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — She is one of the best players in the state, and in the nation.

And, she will be following her mother to Tulane University. Nia Washington of Country Day, daughter of Kim Sentmore Washington, signed with Tulane Wednesday before family and friends at the school’s auditorium in Old Metairie.

Washington’s résumé is impressive.

Nia Washington recently reached the 1,200 kill mark and 1,000 digs during her high school career and was honored during our match last week November 3rd. She is a team captain and has been part of the last three state championship teams.

Washington’s accolades include:

2020 Division V Player of the Year

2020 Division V State Tournament MVP

2020 NOLA.com Small School Player of the Year

2020 District 9 MVP

2021 AAU National Champion and MVP of the 17 and under division

WGNO spoke with Washington after the ceremony.