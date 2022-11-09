METAIRIE (WGNO) – Country Day volleyball star Ellie Schneider signed to the University of Kansas on Wednesday, the day before the team travels to the Cajundome in Lafayette for the state tournament.

The Country Day auditorium filled with coaches, friends, and family of Schneider. The latter of that group has a rich history in college athletics.

Her mother Julie Donelon Schneider was a volleyball player at Tulane after graduating from Sacred Heart. Her father, Larry Schneider, Jr., played baseball at Tulane after graduating from Archbishop Rummel, where he earned a place in the Raiders Athletic Hall of Fame.

Larry Sr., her grandfather, was a baseball standout at Jesuit and Tulane. Schneider also won four state championships as the head baseball coach at Archbishop Rummel, earning induction into the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame.

To watch the full interview, see the WGNO Media player below…



