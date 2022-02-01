

Christopher Chetta Selected as Country Day’s Head Football Coach It is with great pleasure that we announce the hiring of Christopher “Chris” Chetta as Country Day’s Head Football Coach. With 10 years of experience in high school athletics and after serving two years as Country Day’s Assistant Football Coach, Coach Chetta is poised to lead the Cajuns with thoughtfulness and vigor. “Coach Chetta’s passion, dedication, vision, and experience make him the perfect fit for our football program,” shared Country Day Athletic Director Mike McGuire. “We are excited for the future and know he will succeed because of his love of the game and his commitment to his players.” Coach Chetta’s experience as an assistant coach positions him well to take this leadership role. Over the last ten years, Chetta coached football at Amite High School (2A State Champions), Rummel High School, and Jesuit High School. Chetta joined Country Day in 2020 where he helped the Cajuns win two District Championships while forming meaningful relationships with his players and students. “The community is excited to welcome Coach Chetta to his new role as Country Day’s Head Football Coach,” Head of School Rob Hereford stated. “We know he will continue to enhance our Football Program.” Coach Chetta shared, “It is with great pride and enthusiasm that I accept this role. Over the past two years, I have grown to love the Country Day community and the wonderful student-athletes that I have the privilege with which to work. I embrace the responsibility given to me as the leader of the football program. I look forward to the challenge and the opportunity to build the next generation of leaders in the community.” Coach Chetta earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, TX. Welcome, Coach Chetta to your new role at Country Day!