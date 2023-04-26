METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Following teammate Connor Gibbs, who commited to Southern Miss in December, four other Country Day seniors signed their name to play football at the next level.

Receiver Yash Gupta (Tulane), tight end Clayton Gehman (Rhodes), running back Jack Schwing (Southern Miss) and lineman Jack Ibieta (LSU) made it official during a signing ceremony held on campus in Metairie, La., on Wednesday.

All are preferred walk-ons, with Gehman receiving an academic scholarship at Rhodes.

According to head coach Chris Chetta, this marks the largest group of seniors to advance to college football in school history.

“I think they are setting the standard for Country Day here in the future,” Coach Chetta told WGNO Sports. “In the history of of Country Day, five in one year signing. Oh, it’s a blessing. You know, we were fortunate to have some great kids this year that really worked hard over the years, not just this year, but obviously they worked hard over the last four years or so, academically and athletically.”

Country Day finished 6-6 overall and 1-2 in District 10-2A last season.

“I think it’s a testament to our school that, you know, hey, we’re today we’re playing a big time schedule now,” said Chetta. “We played a big time schedule this past season, and I think it shows. And that’s why we’re able to sign five guys to the next level.”

Two other Cajuns making the move to play collegiately, include volleyballer Ellie Schneider (Kansas) and basketball guard Jordan Trahan, who is still undecided.