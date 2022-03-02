LAFAYETTE, La. — For the second year in a row, the Country Day Cajuns’ season ends in the Division IV semi-final round at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

This go around, No. 3 Country Day falls, 58-50 to No. 2 Calvary Baptist.

The Cajuns erased a 17-point deficit early in the 3rd quarter to take their first lead of the second half at the 5:33 mark of the 4th quarter.

After a series of unfortunate events, including junior Jordan Trahan fouling out of the game, the Cavs would close out the contest with a 14-4 run.

“If we could have scored I thought it would have been a very competitive game in the first half but we always say we’re playing for 32 minutes. So, was it pretty? It’s never pretty. We don’t win warmups We don’t win a lot of games blowing people out. We battle, we find a way. We found a way to get it tied. I don’t know what the lead was when we took the lead, but we had a chance. Just a couple of bad turnovers and a couple of missed opportunities and that was it. I’m really proud of these guys,” says Country Day head coach Mike McGuire.

Jordan Trahan led the Cajuns with 14 points. His brother and senior guard, Connor Trahan, added 11 points in the losing effort.

Senior point guard Evan Nunez finished with 10 points.

Calvary Baptist’s Martin McDowell led all scorers with 17 points. La’Bree Williams finished with 8 points and 4 blocks.

McDowell was one of five Cavaliers that scored at least five points or more in today’s game.

Calvary shot 50 % from the field and 47 % from beyond the arc.

“Calvary, we knew they were going to be good. You can’t just stop 23. If they had one player, we would have been fine. They have 5 good ones, 6 good ones so they were the better team tonight,” says coach Mike McGuire.