METAIRIE, La. — It truly was a Country Day Classic with the Cajuns pulling out a 70-68 overtime win over the Jesuit Blue Jays in their tournament.

Jordan Trahan led the Cajuns with 23 points. Evan Nunez followed with 17 points and the 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime.

For Jesuit, Matthew Knight led the Jays with 20 points.