NEW ORLEANS- Country Day's Boys Basketball team wins the District 9-1A title with a win over the Crescent City Pioneers.

The Cajuns and Pioneers traded blows in the first two quarters, ending the half tied at 21.

Country Day would start the second half with a 10-2 run and their defense took over.

They would hold off a late Pioneer rally to win this one, 61-54.

Senior Justin Ibieta led the way for the Cajuns with 16 points.