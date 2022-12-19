NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Green Wave are just two weeks away from their New Year’s Six matchup in Dallas, Jan. 2, 2023.

On that day, No. 16 Tulane will face this season’s Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 10 Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl.

Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz spoke with media on Monday following the team’s morning practice in which former player Devon Walker, who was paralyzed during a game against Tulsa in 2012, was honored and awarded a trip with the team against the Trojans.

Tulane Football alums are providing full transport and supportive care for Walker to and from the bowl game.

In 2014, Walker signed a one-day NFL contract to become an honorary member of the New Orleans Saints.

Saints legend Archie Manning and son Cooper were on hand to speak with the team and congratulate Walker.