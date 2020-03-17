Corona fallout: Zurich Classic cancelled by PGA Tour

AVONDALE, LA – APRIL 30: Play is suspensed due to inclement weather uring the final round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana on April 30, 2017 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

For the first time since it returned in 1958, the New Orleans stop on the PGA tour will not be played.

The PGA tour announced the cancellation of four more events, including the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, April 20th thru the 26th at the TPC of Louisiana in Avondale.

The PGA tour has now cancelled eight events total, beginning with the last week’s Players Championship, and now through the AT&T Byron Nelson, May 4th thru the 10th.

” The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA TOUR and the global community is and will continue to be our No. 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the Coronavirus Pandemic,” said the PGA Tour in a news release posted Tuesday afternoon on its website.

Even Katrina couldn’t stop golf in New Orleans. The TPC of Louisiana, heavily damaged by the Hurricane, was unable to host the event.

It was moved back to English Turn in Algiers in the spring of 2006.