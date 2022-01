CONWAY, S.C. — Redshirt-Freshman Kobe Julien drilled a clutch 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds remaining to give Louisiana Men's Basketball a 65-64 win over Coastal Carolina Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center.

With the win, Louisiana improved to 2-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

After starting the game 0-7 from the field, Julien caught fire in the second half scoring 16 points, including 12 from beyond the arc.

Sophomore forward Jordan Brown led Louisiana in the first half. Aided by a late scoring stretch, Brown totaled 18 points in the opening frame and finished with 20 on the night. The Roseville, Calif. native also added four rebounds.

Freshman Joe Charles paced the Ragin' Cajuns early and finished the contest with nine points and four rebounds.

Sophomore Durey Cadwell kept up his strong play for the second consecutive game and completed the contest with five points in addition to four rebounds.