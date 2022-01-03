Cook Named AAC Player of the Week

Tulane guard Jalen Cook (3) dribbles past Memphis Tigers guard Tyler Harris (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University freshman guard Jalen Cook was named American Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Monday by the league office after he helped guide the Green Wave to a pair of AAC wins this past week.

In two games last week, Cook averaged 22.5 points per game and connected at 50.0 percent clip from the field. The Walker, Louisiana, native was especially effective from long range, as he shot 63.6 percent, connecting on seven 3-pointers.

In addition, Cook dished out four assists and did not have a single turnover.

Cook’s performance helped guide the Green Wave to their first 2-0 start in AAC play since 2014-15.

UP NEXT

Tulane returns to action on Wednesday (Jan. 5) where it will travel to ECU. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be aired live on ESPN+.



{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}