NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University freshman guard Jalen Cook was named the American Athletic Conference player of the week by the league office today.



Cook received the honor after he scored a team-high 23 points and made the game-winning free throws in the Green Wave’s 67-66 win over Wichita State this past Saturday. With his 23-point effort, Cook now has 336 career points at Tulane. He has also scored in double figures 16 times this year.



This is the eighth time this season Tulane has been recognized by the AAC and the fifth time Cook has been selected to the league’s weekly honor roll.



2021-22 weekly honors

Nov. 15 – Jalen Cook, Honor Roll

Nov. 22 – Jalen Cook, Honor Roll

Dec. 6 – Jaylen Forbes, Honor Roll

Jan. 3 – Jalen Cook, Player of the Week

Jan. 10 – Kevin Cross, Honor Roll

Jan. 17 – Jalen Cook, Honor Roll

Jan. 24 – Jaylen Forbes, Honor Roll

Jan. 31 – Jalen Cook , Player of the Week



Tulane returns to action on Wednesday (Feb. 2) when it heads to Houston. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.



{Courtesy: release from Tulane}

