Continuity makes John Ehret a serious contender in Class 5A playoffs

MARRERO, La. – In Reggie Rogers first season as Head Football Coach at John Ehret, the Patriots finished a condensed regular season undefeated drawing the number 2 seed in the Class 5A playoffs

“Since June when they allowed us to start with the COVID training, we’ve been just trying to grind and get it done every week, trying to improve. I say it all the time, for not having a spring and solid summer, to be in this position is a credit to our staff here at John Ehret,” says John Ehret Head Football Coach Reggie Rogers.

John Ehret traditionally has a solid defense with a deep, talented linebacker room.

Heading into the 2020 playoffs, Ehret has one of the best in Class 5A with guys like Andrew Jones and Kaine Williams.

“To have explosive guys that can run and know the sports and know the game is beneficial to any coach. Any coach will tell you that. You’re a much better coach when you have athletic guys who know football and is hungry for the ball. They’ll get to the ball and make plays and you always have a chance with those guys,” says Coach Rogers.

While the talent is off the charts, what makes that unit special and dangerous heading into playoffs is their continuity.

“I think it’s the close-knit bond. Everybody grew up with everybody, everybody is close. There’s nobody on the outskirts of the team, it’s a family. Not many teams in the state can say that they’re a family. They’re a team, but we are a family beyond a team,” says John Ehret Linebacker Andrew Jones.

John Ehret (2) hosts Thibodaux (31) in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night.