Conquer Sports Pros holding summer football camps in Harvey

Two former LSU Tigers and National Champions are giving back to their community.

Marlon Favorite and Skyler Green are using the knowledge they’ve gained from their time in Baton Rouge, and in the NFL, to help mentor high school players.

Favorite’s company Conquer Sports Pros has been holding summer football camps in Harvey throughout the month of June.

Players from around the state are given the opportunity to go through drills, and get one-on-one coaching from Favorite and Green.

Marlon Favorite said, “I look at our program as more of like icing on the cake. These kids already go to great high schools where the coaches do a wonderful job with them. We’re just fine tuning our athletes.”

“It’s what we do. We’ve acquired the knowledge and the skills to come back and give back to these kids to better their skills,” said Skyler Green. “I see major improvements in these kids.”

Favorite says the camp has been following CDC guidelines associated with COVID-19.

Favorite said, “We’ve been following all the CDC codes. We keep our distance the best way possible. When they go to water stations they go to sanitation stations. We keep the groups small, try not to have more than 5-10 players in a group.”

