Confident White sets tone for rejuvenated Buccaneers defense

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No disrespect to Tom Brady, but young Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White wants the Buccaneers defense on the field with the game on the line.
That’s how much confidence the second-year pro has in himself and a band of ball-hawking teammates who have helped the Bucs reach Sunday’s NFC championship game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
White tied a franchise record with 11 tackles in his playoff debut last week.
He also scooped up a fumble and had an interception, setting up a pair of touchdowns that ensured the Bucs wouldn’t need any late heroics from Brady against the New Orleans Saints.