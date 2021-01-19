Confident White sets tone for rejuvenated Buccaneers defense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White, right, intercepts a pass in front of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No disrespect to Tom Brady, but young Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White wants the Buccaneers defense on the field with the game on the line.

That’s how much confidence the second-year pro has in himself and a band of ball-hawking teammates who have helped the Bucs reach Sunday’s NFC championship game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

White tied a franchise record with 11 tackles in his playoff debut last week.

He also scooped up a fumble and had an interception, setting up a pair of touchdowns that ensured the Bucs wouldn’t need any late heroics from Brady against the New Orleans Saints.