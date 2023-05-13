St Charles Catholic won a second consecutive state baseball title Friday evening, with a 9-1 win over Holy Savior Menard.

The Comets, a week ago, were on the brink of elimination at the hands of University, but rallied with six runs in the bottom of the 7th to win. They had no such issue against Holy Savior Menard, sealing the victory with a six run 5th.

After the game, Comets head coach Wayne Stein told Crescent City Sports he was stepping down as baseball coach, but would remain as the head coach of football and still be the school’s director of athletics.

Here’s the schedule involving local teams, Saturday.

2:00 pm

Division II non-select championship – Lakeshore vs Iowa

Division II select championship – Vandebilt Catholic vs E.D. White

5:00 pm

Division i select championship – Rummel vs Jesuit