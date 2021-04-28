Come Watch The First Place Tulane Baseball Team at GFATS This Weekend

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana senior quarterback Cole Kelley is one of three student-athletes to be invited to the announcement of the winner of the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award, presented to the nation's top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Stats Perform announced on Wednesday.

Kelley, Eastern Washington senior quarterback Eric Barriere and Sacred Heart junior running back Julius Chestnut were the top three vote-getters among the 16 finalist for the 34th Walter Payton Award, named for the legendary running back who starred for the Chicago Bears and played collegiately at Jackson State. The winner will be announced on an FCS National Awards show to air on Bally Sports Regional Networks (formerly Fox Sports Regional Networks) on Saturday, May 15.

Kelley is vying to become the third Southland Conference quarterback to claim the prestigious honor, joining Stephen F. Austin's Jeremy Moses (2010) and Sam Houston's Jeremiah Briscoe (2016, 2017). Kelley is the third Lion signal-caller to finish in the top 10 in the Payton Award voting along with Martin Hankins (2004, 7th) and Bryan Bennet (2013, 8th). Kelley, Barriere (Big Sky) and Chestnut (Northeast) were all named the Offensive Players of the Year for their respective conferences. The trio is trying to add their name to the list of former award winners that includes standouts Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and most recently, Trey Lance, who is expected to be drafted in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft. In seven regular-season games, Kelley the FCS in passing yards (2,662), completions (210), total offensive yards (2,708) and total touchdowns (27). The Lafayette, Louisiana native also was in the top five in pass attempts (305, second), TD passes (18, tied for third) and completion percentage (68.9, fifth). In his first year as a starter, Kelley topped 300 yards passing in all seven games, including three games of 400 yards or more.