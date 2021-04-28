Come Watch The First Place Tulane Baseball Team at GFATS This Weekend

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University baseball single game tickets for the Green Wave’s weekend series against the University of Houston are on sale to the general public.
Tulane currently sits in first place in the American Athletic Conference standings and owns the league’s longest winning streak at 10 straight games.
Attendance at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium is limited to 18 percent, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance of this weekend’s series to watch the hottest team in town. Seating is available in sets of two and four.
Tickets are available for as low as $5.00 in the bleacher seating area. Chairback seats can be purchased for $15.00 per seat. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting TulaneTix.com or by calling the ticket office at (504) 861-9283.
All four games of the series will be aired live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the radio by tuning into WRBH 88.3 FM.
{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}