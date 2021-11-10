Come home: Saints make their pitch to Odell Beckham, Jr.

FILE – Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. A disappointment and distraction before being released by the Browns, Beckham cleared NFL waivers without being claimed Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, and can now sign as a free agent with any team. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

The Saints are keenly interested in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Beckham, released by the Cleveland Browns, is a free agent, unclaimed on waivers, and thus could sign with any team.

The Saints, Packers, and Patriots are among those interested. Beckham played high school football at Isidore Newman school and college football at LSU.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle made their pitches.

The Saints released their first injury report for Sunday’s game at Tennessee.

Four did not practice, according to the report. They are safety CJ Gardner-Johnson (foot), defensive end Payton Turner (shoulder), running back Alvin Kamara (knee), and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder).

Game time is Noon Sunday. The Saints are three point underdogs in the game. The total is 44.5.