Colonels welcome Jackson State for Friday night matchup

THIBODAUX, La. – With only a few weeks until its Southland Conference opener, the Nicholls State University women’s basketball team will take on Jackson State in a nonconference matchup Friday, Dec. 11 in Stopher Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Nicholls (1-2) won its lone home game this season against Mobile but is coming off a 74-66 loss at South Alabama on Saturday. The team hit a season-high seven 3-pointers in the setback, however, could not hang on to an early first-quarter lead. The Jaguars did not put the game away until late as sophomore Terris McKay’s career-night of 21 points and six steals kept the Colonels within striking distance.

The Colonels have had a different sophomore leading scorer in each of their three games, including McKay against South Alabama. Chelsea Cain finished with 16 points in the opener at Tulane, and Adrian Mann scored 18 in the win over Mobile. Cain scored eight against USA but is still the leading scorer after three games at 13.0 points per game. Mann is close behind at 11.0 and junior transfer Chyna Allen put together back-to-back 15-point outings to up her average to 10.7.

Although the offense has found its stride in the last two games, Nicholls is still looking to improve on the defensive end. For the season, teams are shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from 3-point range. The lowest overall shooting percentage for the Colonel defense was at 42 percent in the 81-53 victory against Mobile.

Jackson State (0-3) is searching for its first win, but the Lady Tigers have faced a challenging schedule in the three games. JSU fell to top-10 ranked Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech, and also dropped a contest against Stephen F. Austin.

Jackson State is coming off a regular-season SWAC title and brought back two all-league players. The Lady Tigers are led by Mississippi State transfer Ameshya Williams, who averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds last year while blocking a SWAC-high 81 shots. Dayzsha Rogan, who was a second-team honoree, paces the JSU offense this season at 18.3 points per game.

