Colonels to host Lincoln University of Missouri in season opener

THIBODAUX, La. — The Nicholls State University football program will take on Lincoln University of Missouri for its season opener on Friday, Feb. 19. The game is presented by T-Mobile, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium.



Coming off three straight FCS playoff appearances and back-to-back Southland Conference titles, Nicholls is scheduled to play seven games in the spring of 2021. Following the matchup against Lincoln University, the Colonels welcome Lamar University on Feb. 27 for its league opener.



“It’s special to be able to play at home and have a seven-game schedule,” said Tim Rebowe , Nicholls head football coach. “Through these difficult times, I can’t say enough about how hard our administration worked to find us a nonconference game. I want to especially thank Andrew Kearney for the work he did in securing us a contest before the start of our Southland Conference schedule. We will be ready and are excited for our fans to be there in full force.”



Out of Jefferson City, Missouri, Lincoln competes at the Division II level and is a member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA). The Blue Tigers’ last game versus an FCS opponent was against Missouri State in the 2018 season.



Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, Feb. 8. Season ticket holders will have until next Friday (Feb. 12) to renew their tickets. Due to COVID protocol, capacity restrictions limit seating to 3,000 fans for all home games at Guidry Stadium this spring.



{Courtesy: geauxcolonels.com}