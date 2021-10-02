Colonels run away with historic victory for Rebowe in Southland opener

Nicholls State head coach Tim Rebowe yells to his team during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

THIBODAUX, La. ­­–– The Nicholls State University football team got off to a fast start by scoring 21 points in the first quarter while holding the Houston Baptist University Huskies to just 18 yards of total offense en route to its first Southland victory of the season, 48-17. This victory was significant for Colonels head coach Tim Rebowe who earned a school-record 40th win passing the late Sonny Jackson.

History made! @JET2Terrell presented the game ball tonight to @Timrebowe, now the program leader in victories. #geauxcolonels pic.twitter.com/xpSqaVVdBk — Nicholls Football 🏈 (@Nicholls_FB) October 3, 2021

The Colonels offense got off to a hot start behind the rushing attack, spearheaded by senior quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. and junior running back Julien Gums who ended the first period with a combined 170 rushing yards on just 12 carries. Gums rushed for two scores while Scott added 1 of his own. Scott also had 126 yards in the air on seven completions, with 101 of the yards going to sophomore wide receiver K.J. Franklin.

The high-scoring affair continued, as Nicholls junior quarterback Kohen Grainer tossed an 11-yard score to freshman Lee Negrotto to put the Colonels up 28-0. HBU’s offense was able to respond in the second quarter due to turnovers by the Red and Gray offense and special teams’ units providing short fields. After one of the turnovers, Huskies sophomore quarterback Desmond Young connected with freshman wide-out Charles King for a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Following another Colonel miscue, HBU added a score by sophomore running back RJ Smith to bring the Huskies within two scores. In the ensuing drive, Scott broke off a 31-yard touchdown scamper to make the score 35-14 Colonels at the intermission behind an astonishing 465 yards of total offense for Nicholls.

Nicholls opened the second half with a methodical 9 play 85-yard drive that was capped off by a Scott touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Dontaze Costly. After a couple of stops, sophomore kicker Gavin Lasseigne added a pair of field goals from 26 and 19 yards out making the score 48-14. Then HBU junior kicker Nery Enriquez added a field goal of his own late in the fourth.

The Colonels offense amassed 650 yards, and for the Red and Gray offense, Scott finished the night with 183 yards through the air on 13 completions and one passing touchdown. On the ground, Scott tallied a career-high 143 yards and two scores. Gums finished with 105 yards on just six carries to go with his two touchdowns.

Negrotto totaled 31 yards on five catches and one score. Franklin along with senior wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon each had four receptions with 101 and 63 yards, respectively. Freshman tailback Marquese Albert was the third Colonels rusher to hit the century mark with his 108 yards on 16 touches. Freshman Collin Guggenheim finished with 66 rushing yards on seven carries.

The Nicholls defense was led by senior linebacker Ty’Ree Evans who recorded nine total tackles and two for loss. Sophomore linebacker Jacob Parker added tackles for loss and finished with seven total stops. Junior linebacker Quinton Sharkey ended the contest with 1.5 sacks and four total tackles.

The Huskies offense, Young finished with 130 passing yards on 16 completions and two touchdowns and also added 32 yards on the ground. Smith ended with 55 total yards, gaining 25 on the ground and 30 through the air.

Defensively the Huskies got major contributions from freshman linebacker Rodney Dansby and sophomore safety Isaiah Cash who each finished the game with 11 total tackles. Junior defensive lineman Ossai Phillip also added 8 tackles and 2.5 for loss for the HBU defense.

UP NEXT

Nicholls wraps up a three-game homestand as they host Southeastern in the River Bell Classic on Oct. 9 at 12 p.m.

{Press release courtesy of Nicholls athletics}