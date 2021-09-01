Colonels make trek to Memphis for season opener

Nicholls State head coach Tim Rebowe yells to his team during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the recent landfall and successive destruction of Hurricane Ida earlier this week, the Nicholls State University football program (0-0, 0-0 SLC) has remained resolutely determined to launch the 2021 campaign Saturday evening at regional adversary Memphis (0-0, 0-0 AAC), embarking north early Wednesday afternoon for the season opener against the Tigers, kickoff slated for 6 p.m. at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The contest will air in front of a national audience on ESPN+.

Notably, the Colonels faced off against Memphis only once before — fell by a final 31-10 mark on Sept. 20, 2008 — in eerily similar circumstances, as back-to-back early September hurricanes Gustav and Ike ultimately delayed the start of Nicholls’ football season by over two weeks, resulting in the Tigers hosting the Red & Gray for an impromptu kickoff to the 2008 campaign.

WHAT: Nicholls at Memphis

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 4 | 6 p.m.

WHERE: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium | Memphis, Tenn.

MEDIA:Live Stats | Watch — ESPN+ ($)

