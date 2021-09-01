Colonels make trek to Memphis for season opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the recent landfall and successive destruction of Hurricane Ida earlier this week, the Nicholls State University football program (0-0, 0-0 SLC) has remained resolutely determined to launch the 2021 campaign Saturday evening at regional adversary Memphis (0-0, 0-0 AAC), embarking north early Wednesday afternoon for the season opener against the Tigers, kickoff slated for 6 p.m. at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The contest will air in front of a national audience on ESPN+.
Notably, the Colonels faced off against Memphis only once before — fell by a final 31-10 mark on Sept. 20, 2008 — in eerily similar circumstances, as back-to-back early September hurricanes Gustav and Ike ultimately delayed the start of Nicholls’ football season by over two weeks, resulting in the Tigers hosting the Red & Gray for an impromptu kickoff to the 2008 campaign.
WHAT: Nicholls at Memphis
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 4 | 6 p.m.
WHERE: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium | Memphis, Tenn.
MEDIA:Live Stats | Watch — ESPN+ ($)
{Courtesy: release from Nicholls Athletics}