Colonels dominate on road for sweep over HBU

HOUSTON, Texas – The second meeting between the Nicholls State University football team and HBU was eerily similar to the first matchup as the Colonels racked up over 300 yards on the ground while the defense stifled the Huskies in a 44-14 victory Saturday night at Husky Field.



Nicholls (3-4, 2-2 SLC) outgained HBU in the first meeting in total yards, 650-182, and had another lopsided advantage Saturday at 572-157. The Colonels had their second-highest output rushing, 347 yards, trailing only the 421 yards vs. HBU on Oct. 2 in Thibodaux. The Red and Gray had three 100-yard rushers in that game and featured two Saturday, highlighted by career highs from Lindsey Scott Jr. (161 yards) and Collin Guggenheim (123).



Like in the previous meeting, lightning interrupted the game and kickoff was delayed an hour.

After turnovers on its first two possessions, Nicholls used two long Scott touchdown runs (42 and 46 yards) and two Tyreke Boyd interceptions, one returned for a score, to take a commanding 27-7 lead in the first quarter. The Colonels outgained HBU in the period, 256 to 1, as the Huskies scored on a kick return by Tyson Thompson.



Nicholls scored just three points in the second on a 32-yard field goal by Gavin Lasseigne . Before the break, HBU cut the deficit to 30-14 after their longest drive of the night, 10 plays for 71 yards, scoring on a 6-yard catch by Jaylon Coleman from Orion Olivas.



The defense pitched a shutout in the second half. Nicholls started the third quarter by forcing a three-and-out, then Dai’Jean Dixon hauled in his 34th career touchdown reception for a 37-14 advantage. It also gave Dixon 210 points scored for his career, tying the program record with three other players.



In the fourth, the Colonels grinded out a 10-play, 95-yard scoring drive with Guggenheim punching it in from a yard out for the second time in as many weeks. With the top two running backs sidelined with injuries, Julien Gums and John Carrington III , and Marquese Albert leaving the game early with an injury, Guggenheim was the workhorse, toting the ball 22 times for a 5.6 yard-per-carry average. Freshman Jake Dalmado also saw his first action, rushing for 52 yards on six carries.



The defense was in the backfield most of the game, racking up nine tackles for loss with four sacks. Houston native Quinton Sharkey had two TFLs while Perry Ganci totaled 1.5 sacks. Jamiran James and Johmel Jolla Jr. also each had a sack. Along with his two interceptions, Boyd led the team with six tackles.



On special teams, Craig Walker averaged 46.8 yards per punt and had a long of 55 yards. Logan Scott helped the net average with two big tackles on returns.



Dixon totaled five receptions for 56 yards – all in the second half. Dontaze Costly led the team with 70 yards on five catches, scoring on a 35-yard pass in the endzone before the conclusion of the first quarter. Along with his career day on the ground, Scott completed 18 of 27 passes for 214 yards and two scores.



UP NEXT

Nicholls will return home for a rivalry game against Northwestern State. Kickoff at John L. Guidry Stadium is scheduled for noon.

{Courtesy: geauxcolonels.com}