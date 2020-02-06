Colonel Power: Nicholls strong in metro area, again in class of 2020

Nicholls head coach Tim Rebowe and his staff are again finding recruiting treasure in metro New Orleans.

The Colonels sign a host of student/athletes from the Metro in the class of 2020, including John Ehret cornerback/returner Brandon James and Edna Karr quarterback Leonard Kelly.

Kelly and James both said they felt at home in Thibodaux, thanks to Rebowe and his staff. It was a sentiment echoed by John Ehret head football coach Marcus Scott.

The locals for the Colonels in the 2020 class also included Quinton Cage and Malik Woodery of Rummel, and from St James, athlete Shamar Smith, tight end Logan Wilcox, and defensive lineman DeAndre Keller.

St Aug linebacker Choncee Crum signed with Nicholls, as did Javin Aguillard, a defensive lineman who prepped at Lakeshore high school in Mandeville.