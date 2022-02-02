THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University head football coach Tim Rebowe officially welcomed 21 new Colonels to the program, as the 2022 Signing Class was announced Wednesday at the Boucvalt Athletic Complex.

With the two signees from December, the 23-member class is the largest for the Colonels since 2016. Twenty-one of the signees are high school recruits with the other two being transfers – East Mississippi’s Brandon Lairy, who signed in the early period, and former St. James High and UTSA quarterback Lowell Narcisse.

Coach Rebowe’s philosophy continues to be focused on local talent with 17 being natives of Louisiana. Over the last handful of years, Nicholls has the most Louisiana products on its roster. The Colonels added three players from Alabama, two from Florida, and one Mississippi native.

On offense, Nicholls signed lineman Ryan Bernard (Lakeshore HS), who was the other December signee, and Lutcher’s Sameij Scott. Along with Narcisse, playmakers included five receivers – Neno Lemay (West Feliciana HS), Tank McMath (Edna Karr HS), Treylin Whaley (Livonia HS), Kyler Paul (Patterson HS), and Damontrell “Scrappy” Osby (Ponchatoula HS).

The Colonels loaded up on defense with 14 signees listed on that side of the ball. Linemen include Anthony Brown (McGill-Toolen HS – Ala.), JaQuan Fank (Pine Forest HS – Fla.), Rasheed Lovelace (Pine Forest HS – Fla.), Joshua Martin Jr. (Bonnabel HS), Alex Villavaso (Vandebilt Catholic HS), and Nick Williams Jr. (University).

Linebackers were Braydon Johnson (Ponchatoula HS), Kaiden Jones (St. Charles Catholic), Lairy (EMCC), and Connor Orgeron (John Curtis HS).

Four signees in the secondary rounded out the new defensive players – Willie Butler Jr. (Saraland HS – Ala.), Eli Ennis (Ohatchee HS – Ala.), Ethan Lee (E.D. White), and Elijah Winters (Ponchatoula HS).

Nicholls added one player to its special teams unit – Catholic’s Kylan Dupre.

SPRING CAMP

Nicholls will begin its spring season on Wednesday, March 12, with the spring game set for Thursday night on April 7.

{Courtesy: release from Nicholls}