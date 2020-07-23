Colonel 5k wraps up successful virtual run

THIBODAUX, La. — With the Colonel 5k officially closing this past Friday, the Nicholls Track & Field/Cross Country program wished to thank all who participated for their support as well as the event’s five sponsors: Scorpion Subsea, Barrow’s Upholstery, Mary’s Embroidery, Coca-Cola and Rouses Markets. The virtual-only race featured 40 registrations and 27 finishers, all-in-all raising just over the goal of $1,000 for the program.



“It was great to see so many members of our community support our third annual Colonel 5k with many locals walking or running the course on their own this week to submit their virtual race result,” head track & field/cross country coach Stefanie Slekis remarked. “The neatest part of going virtual was having supporters from out of state participate in this year’s event who most likely would not have been able to join us if it was only an in-person event. We had finishers in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and, of course, Louisiana. I am especially grateful to my mom, Polly Slekis, and sister, Dawn Slekis, for sewing over 40 Nicholls themed masks (Red & Black and Grey & Black) for all of our participants. We will continue to mask up and look forward to our next opportunity to host an in person event.”



Final Race Results

Top Male Finisher — Don Rich (20:34)

Top Female Finisher — Megan Nevlud (20:06)

Top Male Finisher (Masters) — Don Rich (20:34)

Top Female Finisher (Masters) — Abbie Paradee (20:44)



{Courtesy: geauxcolonels.com}