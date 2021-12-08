WR Decoldest Crawford and TE Max Johnson decommit from LSU

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Derek Stingley Jr. #24 of the LSU Tigers reacts to a fumble against Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Three-star wide receiver Decoldest Crawford decommitted from LSU Tuesday evening via Twitter.

After Careful Consideration and long talks with family , I would like to reopen my recruitment,and De-commit from LSU. Thanks !! 💪🏾 — Decoldest Crawford 2️⃣ (@Yrncold) December 8, 2021

The 2022 recruit out of Green Oaks in Shreveport had been committed to the Tigers since October of 2019. He has offers from fifteen other schools including; Ole Miss, USC, and Nebraska, etc.

That is not the only roster changes made. The nation’s No. 1 tight end Jake Johnson (brother of LSU QB Max Johnson) backed away from his commitment as well.

The four-star recruit tweeted his announcement to decommit right as Max Johnson did.