WATCH: LSU holds press conference on impending departure of Coach Orgeron

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

How the year’s most popular Halloween costumes are chosen usually depends on a few different factors. What movies are currently out? What shows have become breakout hits? But don’t think your costume has to be at the forefront of pop culture either. If you’re looking for something classic and timeless there will always be recognizable Halloween staples that never go out of style. The most important thing to ask yourself is how much time are you willing to put into your costume. If you want your outfit ready-made without requiring additional accessories then that limits your options to what stores are putting out. With that in mind, here are the most popular Halloween costumes that you can buy online right now.