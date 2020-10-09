Turned over: Wave routed at Houston despite forcing five Cougars miscues

It is rare, but it happened to Tulane Thursday night at Houston.

The Green Wave scored two defensive touchdowns, forced five turnovers, but still lost to the University of Houston Cougars 49-31.

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt was under duress all night. He was sacked six times and completed only 11 of 25 passes, for 141 yards and a touchdown.

The Wave got two defensive touchdowns in the first quarter. The first came when Macon Clark returned a Clayton Tune pass 64 yards for a touchdown. There was pressure on the play by linebacker Kevin Henry.

Later Henry forced a sack fumble by Tune. Defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson scooped up the ball on the Houston one yard line and fell into the end zone to give the Green Wave a 14-7 lead.

Tulane’s hopes of winning the American Athletic Western Division were dealt a severe blow. The Wave fell to 0-2 in the league. Tulane has non-league wins against South Alabama and Southern Mississippi.