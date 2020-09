BATON ROUGE, La. - Chris Curry became a leader in LSU's locker room when the team named him one of the new number 18s, but his high school coach isn't surprised. The running back has been a role model since his days at Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida, and Curry's action spoke of his character even then.

"He led a lot by example. It's very important that the best player on your team is the guy who's on time to weights, is the guy who's the first one on the field, last guy off the field. The guy who's picking up paper and making sure the sideline's clean. The guy who's sitting with the kids in lunch that nobody else wants to sit with. That's what Chris Curry was here," Lehigh head football coach James Chaney said.