NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane University’s football program has experienced a resurgence in recent years, and its success on the field is not only benefiting the team and its fans but also local businesses, especially those selling Tulane merchandise.

One season after going 12-2 and sweeping the University of Southern California in the Cotton Bowl, Tulane has looked equally impressive in 2023 to win the American Athletic Conference. Currently ranked in the College Football Playoff, Tulane has won 14 of its last 15 games and has a 10-1 overall record.

Dave Cariello, owner of Campus Connection, a store specializing in Tulane gear, has seen a significant increase in sales due to the team’s performance, “Our notoriety is definitely higher than it’s ever been.”

He explained sales jumped 180% last year and have already increased by 80% this year. He attributes the surge to the team’s wins, including their victory in the 2022 AAC Championship game. “For many years Tulane fans have been waiting for Tulane football to finally get over that hump, and I think last year was finally us getting over that hump.”

Cariello broke down some of the fastest-selling items, specifically the striped overalls and game bibs, and noted that students often take a minimalist approach to their outfits, “they like to show as much skin as possible.”

The surge in sales is driven not only by students but also by locals, fans, and alumni eager to sport Tulane merchandise. Assistant athletic director for equipment and licensing Tulane Gabe DeLatte noted the expanded fan base also means a growing demand for Tulane-branded merchandise. “Our royalties last fiscal year were up 50%, and we had about 300 new requests for licensees.” DeLatte added, “There’s more of a kind of campus pride… you can tell the students are looking to get the next cool thing so they can wear it at the games.”

But the Green Wave’s wins are not just good for sales, “I’m enjoying this not only as a business owner who’s got a financial stake in the game, but also as a fan. As an alumnus… I’d really like to keep this going,” said Cariello.

Campus Connection is located at 800 Broadway St. Tulane is set to play the USTC Roadrunners at 2:30 p.m. on WGNO-ABC.

