NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the midst of preparing for one of their biggest games of the season, some Tulane University football players took a break to spread some holiday cheer.

Players participated in game a night with the Son of a Saint mentoring group. The athletes played video games and board games with the kids.

Some of Tulane’s coaches even tagged along and brought some university gear for the children to sport.

The Green Waves face Central Florida Saturday in Yulman Stadium. The game will be televised on WGNO and kickoff is at 3 p.m.

