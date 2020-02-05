Tulane adds Friloux to class of 2020

Tulane’s talented 2020 signing class get bigger and better on the second of two signing days.

The Wave added two lineman, including Hahnville defensive tackle Adonis Friloux. Friloux was a key target late in recruiting as Tulane flipped his commitment from the University of Houston.

Friloux made his decision official at a signing day ceremony for St Charles Parish schools.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friloux, 6-1 280 pounds had 55 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, 21 sacks and one pass break-up.

Friloux said Tulane did a great job of recruiting him and he tipped his hats to two Wave assistants, Slade Nagle and Kevin Peoples.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Head coach Willie Fritz said all 22 of Tulane's signees have a chance to play early, including Friloux.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a news release, Tulane said 21 of its 22 signees earned three star ratings from national recruiting sites across the country.

Fritz said Tulane's 2020 class was rated second best in the American Athletic Conference.