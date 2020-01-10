Tua wins Bowden award: says he was "more than fine" for LSU game

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa was presented with the Bobby Bowden award Friday at a ceremony at the Airport Hilton.

The award, named for the legendary former Florida State football coach, rewards exemplary character and community participation. The 90 year old Bowden presented Tagavailoa with the award.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Also, classroom attendance and work should be exemplary, according to the criteria. The award winner must have a 2.5 grade point average, with no exceptions.

Tagavailoa played against LSU, despite a high ankle sprain suffered two weeks before against Tennessee. He told WGNO Sports that he was "more than fine" for the game.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LSU defeated Alabama 46-41. It was LSU's first win in the series since November of 2011, snapping an eight game Alabama win streak vs LSU.

In the game Tua completed 21 of 40 passes for 418 yards, with four TD passes and an interception.