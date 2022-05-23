NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — WGNO is proud to air six college football games this season. All of the Power 5 conferences are represented in this initial schedule, featuring classic college football rivals and top-tier showdowns.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, defending national champion Georgia kicks off its season on slightly neutral ground – in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium – against Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff.

On ABC’s Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One, Notre Dame treks to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes under the lights of The Shoe.

In the morning, College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be in Columbus to celebrate the start of another college football campaign.

The Labor Day Sunday night showdown (Sept. 4) on ABC is the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, as Florida State and LSU – under new head coach Brian Kelly – look to win big in the Big Easy.

On September 24, Wisconsin travels to Columbus to take on Big Ten rival Ohio State on ABC.

The fifth-longest rivalry in college football history resumes October 8 on ABC, as Texas and Oklahoma clash at the Cotton Bowl in the AT&T Red River Showdown.

For the first time ever, ABC will broadcast a Thanksgiving Friday college football game in primetime. The Florida-Florida State rivalry game the day after Thanksgiving is set for the spotlight, as the Gators and Noles battle for the Florida Cup under the lights in Tallahassee.

Day/Week Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Sep 3 (Week 1) 3:30 p.m. Chick-fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta, Ga.)

Georgia vs. Oregon ABC Sat, Sep 3 (Week 1) 7:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Ohio State ABC Sun, Sep 4 (Week 1) 7:30 p.m. Allstate Louisiana Kickoff (New Orleans)

Florida State vs. LSU ABC Sat, Sep 24 (Week 4) TBD Wisconsin at Ohio State ABC Sat, Oct 8 (Week 6) TBD AT&T Red River Showdown (Dallas, Texas)

Texas vs. Oklahoma ABC Fri, Nov 25 (Week 13) 7:30 p.m. Florida at Florida State ABC