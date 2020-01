Less than 24 hours after LSU claimed a national championship, passing game coordinator Joe Brady left to become the new offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s Brady, before Monday night’s championship game against Clemson.

Ed Orgeron headed to Nashville to pick up another coach of the year award.

Before he departed New Orleans, he told media that discipline was a staple of LSU's 15-0 season.