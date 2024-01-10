TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WGNO) — It is the end of an era in college football.

Nick Saban is retiring as the head football coach at Alabama. Saban, according to ESPN”s Chris Low, informed his team Wednesday afternoon.

Ironically, Saban’s career took off at LSU. He arrived in Baton Rouge for the 2000 season, won an SEC title a year later, and won a national championship, LSU’s second in 2003. Saban flirted with the Chicago Bears after that season but returned in 2004.

After the 2004 season, Saban was hired by the Miami Dolphins. After two uneven years, he returned to the college game, hired by Alabama Jan. 3, 2007.

Saban won six national titles at Alabama in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2020.

His record against LSU as Alabama head coach was 12-5.

Saban is 72.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts